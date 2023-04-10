Johnson Controls names new president for $9.4 billion business segment

Johnson Controls has named an executive from Otis Elevator Company is the new president of its Building Solutions North America business.
Julie Brandt will be responsible for leading the nearly $9.4 billion business segment that accounted for roughly 37% of the company’s revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The business designs, sells, installs and services HVAC, controls, building management, refrigeration, security and fire protection systems to customers across the U.S. and Canada.
She will be based at Johnson Controls' U.S. headquarters in Glendale.
"Johnson Controls is on an incredible journey with a rich history of innovation and an unwavering focus on customer excellence," said Brandt. "I am excited to be joining such a strong team and industry leader in the buildings space that is truly transforming the world around us."
Brandt was most recently executive vice president and general manager for the U.S. Western Region at Otis Elevator Company. She’s held various roles across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been with the company since 1996.
"Julie brings a wealth of knowledge to this role, with more than 27 years of proven experience leading profitable businesses, building diverse winning teams and improving customer satisfaction to ensure consistent growth and service excellence," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "Her vision for the future, coupled with her motivation to build a world-class, highly engaged team will be instrumental as we help more than 3 million North America customers create spaces that improve well-being, achieve climate goals and deliver greater efficiency and productivity through smart, autonomous buildings."
Brandt has an MBA and bachelor’s degrees in international business and marketing from Indiana University along with leadership certifications from Harvard Business School.
Brandt replaces Nate Manning as president of Building Solutions North America. Manning is now vice president and chief operations officer for global field operations at JCI.