Johnson Controls names new CEO

Joakim Weidemanis
Joakim Weidemanis
Ireland-based Johnson Controls
, which has its operational headquarters in Glendale, has named Joakim Weidemanis
the next chief executive officer of the company.
He’ll begin this new role on March 12. He will succeed George Oliver,
who has been CEO of Johnson Controls for the past seven years.
Oliver lead the company through a transformation into a solutions provider focused on commercial buildings, which was the subject of a BizTimes cover story last March
Oliver will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of the board until July 31. At that time, he will be succeeded as chairman by Mark P. Vergnano
, who has served on the Johnson Controls board since 2016. Oliver will remain as an advisor to the company until Dec. 31, to provide ongoing support and ensure a smooth leadership transition.
"As we have made substantial progress in our transformation, George has set the stage for Johnson Controls to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Jürgen Tinggren
, lead independent director of the Johnson Controls board. "On behalf of the Johnson Controls board, we thank him for his remarkable leadership over the last eight years."
Weidemanis has held several executive leadership roles over his 13-year career at Danaher Corp.
, providing him with experience in scaling global companies. He most recently served as executive vice president, Diagnostics and China, at Danaher, where he was responsible for operational leadership of an approximately $15 billion group across eight global technology businesses.
Through acquisitions and organic growth, the revenue of Danaher's Diagnostics business grew significantly over a four-year period during his leadership.
Earlier in his career, he held executive positions of increasing operational responsibility at Mettler Toledo
and ABB
. Weidemanis has lived and worked in the United States, Europe and Asia over the course of his approximately 30-year career.
George Oliver
George Oliver
"Joakim is the ideal person to lead Johnson Controls as CEO," said Oliver. "The efforts we have made over the past eight years have transformed Johnson Controls into a simpler, more profitable and faster growing company better able to deliver on our financial and operational objectives. As we build on the momentum from fiscal 2024, I look forward to working with Joakim and the team to ensure a smooth leadership transition and a promising future for Johnson Controls."