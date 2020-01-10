Johnson Controls makes $7.5 million commitment to Milwaukee nonprofits in 2020

Johnson Controls leaders announced the company will invest a total of $7.5 million in Milwaukee nonprofits in 2020.

The company unveiled its philanthropic commitment at a new year’s celebration hosted Thursday at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The funding will support more than 75 community organizations. Several of them were featured at the event, including First Stage, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Urban Ecology Center, American Red Cross Wisconsin, Playworks Wisconsin, FIRST Robotics programming, War Memorial Center and Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

The 2020 funding comes through a combination of The Johnson Controls Foundation, Johnson Controls sponsorships, employee contributions and foundation matching to employee donations.

In 2019, the company pledged philanthropic commitments of $7.8 million to benefit 25 Milwaukee area nonprofits.