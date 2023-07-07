Johnson Controls exec to be featured in keynote conversation at Women in Business Symposium

Julie Brandt, the president of Building Solutions North America for Johnson Controls, will be featured in a keynote conversation with U.S. Bank senior vice president and Milwaukee market leader, global industrials and services, Caroline Krider, at BizTimes Media’s annual Women in Business Symposium.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Click here to register.

At Johnson Controls, Brandt leads a $9.4 billion division that provides building systems, energy efficiency services and smart-building solutions. She joined Johnson Controls in early 2023 after nearly three decades with Otis Elevator, including leadership roles around the world.

The keynote conversation between Brandt and Krider will be followed by a panel discussion including:

The panel discussion will be moderated by Kathy Thornton-Bias president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Following the panel discussion, the Woman Executive of the Year Award will be presented to Catherine Jacobson, who has served as the chief executive officer of Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health since 2012. She will be honored as BizTimes Media’s 13th Woman Executive of the Year award winner. Past BizTimes Media Women Executive of the Year honorees include:

2022 – Christine Pharr , retired president of Mount Mary University

, retired president of Mount Mary University 2021 – Kathy Koshgarian , president and COO, The Dohmen Company Foundation

, president and COO, The Dohmen Company Foundation 2020 – Patty Cadorin , senior advisor, BMO Harris Bank

, senior advisor, BMO Harris Bank 2019 – Mary Lou Young , former CEO of the United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County

, former CEO of the United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County 2018 – Juli Kaufmann , president, Fix Development

, president, Fix Development 2017 – Wendy Baumann , president and chief visionary officer, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

, president and chief visionary officer, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. 2016 – Paula Pennebaker , president and CEO, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

, president and CEO, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin 2015 – Eve Hall , former president and CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

, former president and CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin 2014 – Nan Gardetto , founder, owner and CEO, Baptista’s Bakery, Inc.

, founder, owner and CEO, Baptista’s Bakery, Inc. 2013 – Maria Monreal-Cameron , former president and CEO, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Wisconsin

, former president and CEO, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Wisconsin 2012 – Gail Lione , former executive vice president, Harley-Davidson, and former president of the Harley-Davidson Foundation

, former executive vice president, Harley-Davidson, and former president of the Harley-Davidson Foundation 2011 – Cynthia LaConte, president and CEO, Dohmen

Following the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year Award, there will be a series of breakout sessions for discussions on topics including: curating your next career steps, adding to your mental health toolbox, understanding and supporting your younger workforce, lessons learned on the road to leadership and the power of connection.

The Women in Business Symposium is presented by U.S. Bank. It is sponsored by Alverno College. Supporting sponsors are Northwestern Mutual – The Lueder Financial Group and Summit Credit Union.

