Johnson Controls acquires Norwegian firm

Johnson Controls International plc announced Friday its acquisition of Lysaker, Norway-based Hybrid Energy AS, a provider of high-temperature energy management solutions with a focus on heat pumps for district heating and industrial processes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson Controls, which is based in Ireland but has operational headquarters in Glendale, said the acquisition will allow the company to provide new, cost-effective solutions for customers that address decarbonization and sustainability efforts.
"It's an exciting time in our industry as we come together to bring the next generation of safe, sustainable energy management technologies to market," said Claude Allain, president, Johnson Controls HVAC/R and data centers. "Hybrid Energy is well positioned in its ability to deliver extremely high-temperature process heating while maintaining energy efficiency – and with the reach and resources of Johnson Controls, we will be able to solve the challenges of more customers. As we help reduce the energy consumption in buildings, our customers will benefit from a single, trusted source for heating solutions."
Johnson Controls now has the ability to address high-temperature heating requirements while using a hybrid heat pump. Through its patented technology, Hybrid Energy solutions can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using ultra-low-global warming potential natural refrigerants.
Johnson Controls believes Hybrid Energy’s technology will help the European Union reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 and achieve the European Green Deal goal of being climate neutral by 2050, all while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
"With many countries diversifying energy sources, now is the time for clean energy technologies to become available for use on a global scale," said Rune Rinann, chief executive officer of Nordic Technology Group AS. "Between Hybrid Energy's unique heat pump technologies, the reach and capability of Johnson Controls and the collective brain power from both, we'll help advance a sustainable future by setting the standard for high-temperature industrial heat pumps."