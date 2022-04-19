Johnson Controls acquires Illinois-based Security Enhancement Systems

Johnson Controls
has acquired Northbrook, Illinois-based Security Enhancement Systems, LLC
(SES).
SES is a provider of mobile-based, keyless access control solutions used in critical infrastructure, including telecommunication towers for major providers.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson Controls, which is based in Ireland but has operational headquarters in Glendale, said in a press release the acquisition will add to the company’s portfolio of security and access control technology including video management, security as a service, IP cameras, door controllers, and card readers.
"We are committed to providing the best and most complete access control solution to our customers,” said Sanjeev Singh,
vice president, product management, Johnson Controls Security Products business. "This technology allows us to own the entire experience of secure and streamlined access to remote sites and critical infrastructure by service providers. Our customers will benefit from a single, trusted source for security solutions for corporate and other locations."
SES integration of mobile, cloud and on-premise technology provides a solution for multi-site security. The company has created locking solutions for remote sites that include security needs for perimeter control, equipment, shelters and other assets for telecommunication, utilities, transportation and data centers.
“This combination validates our product realization efforts of the past seven years and we are excited that Johnson Controls will bring our technology into its product portfolio,” said Philip Ufkes, SES president and founder. “This partnership will further benefit our current and future customers by providing a wide array of cost-effective security and productivity solutions.”
This is Johnson Controls’ second acquisition so far in 2022. In January, the company announced it had acquired FogHorn,
a California-based developer of edge AI software for industrial and commercial IoT applications.