John Franke: A non-partisan guide to impeachment│Ep. 20

Is it possible to have a non-partisan discussion about impeachment?   Former Milwaukee County Circuit Judge John Franke believes the answer is “yes,” and started the New Year by giving Rotarians a look at the ultimate check and balance given to us by our Constitution.  The President cannot fire Congress; why is it that Congress has the power to send the President packing?  In what ways is an impeachment quite different than a criminal proceeding?  What should we expect of our elected representatives in what has been a highly partisan process?  Franke offers a non-partisan discussion about the history and development of our impeachment procedures and consider why an impeachment need not so divide us.

