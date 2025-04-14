John M. Ellsworth Co. plans to expand its Milwaukee headquarters

Milwaukee-based(JME), is planning an expansion of its headquarters facility on the city's far northwest side. Construction permits were filed recently with the city for a nearly 55,000-square-foot expansion at JME's facility at 8700 W. Bradley Road. JME is a distributor of fluid handling equipment, primarily serving the petroleum, chemical and sanitation industries. The company offers products like pumps, meters, nozzles and tanks, as well as hoses that the company manufactures. Founded in 1975 in a garage by its namesake,, the company has grown over the years and has seen growth particularly due to e-commerce in recent years, according to, director of sales. The new space, which will be built on empty land on the west side of JME's existing facility, will primarily be used for hose production and warehousing, Ellsworth said. The company will be adding a handful of new jobs as part of the expansion, as well. JME is working with., a design/build general contractor based in Germantown, on the project.