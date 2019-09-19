John Daniels Jr. named chair of Advocate Aurora board

John Daniels Jr., chairman emeritus of Quarles & Brady LLP, was elected chair of the Advocate Aurora Health board of directors.

He succeeds Joanne Disch, who has served as board chair since the Advocate Health-Aurora Health Care merger in April 2018.

“We are so very fortunate to have John’s leadership,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “John’s business acumen combined with his steadfast commitment to our communities will serve our organization well as we advance our bold strategic plan forward.”

“Joanne is very deserving of our gratitude, given her strong leadership as chair over the last 17 months as we brought our two organizations together,” he added.

Daniels’ term runs through April 2022.

He has gained recognition for his involvement in various civic organizations, including serving on the board of Chicago United, as national president of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers, as a board member of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and chair of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

He also founded the Milwaukee Fellowship Open, which provides support to academically talented African American young men in Wisconsin to prepare them to graduate from college and for career success.

Daniels, a graduate of Harvard Law School, was also named one of the “50 Most Influential Diverse Attorneys in America” by the National Bar Association.

“I am privileged to serve in this role and honored to be a part of such a tremendous organization that is committed to transforming health care and delivering on our purpose of helping people live well,” Daniels said.

Advocate Aurora has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Illinois and Milwaukee.