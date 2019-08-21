Jobs blown up

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (OHOW) & Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (MOSH)

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development forecasts a 13.68% increase in skilled health care workers will be needed by 2022 to meet the job demand in Wisconsin. The hospital environment provides a wide range of job opportunities for students with interest in future health care roles. Hospitals are a collective team of individuals (physicians, nurses, therapists, techs … just to name a few) who come together to deliver patient care.

At Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (OHOW), located in Glendale, and Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (MOSH), located in Franklin, their specialty is orthopedic care. Their focus is elective orthopedic procedures including hip, knee and shoulder replacements, spinal fusions and sports medicine. They also see simple fractures that come through the Ascension Franklin Emergency Department. They manage patients through the pre-operation (pre-op) period, surgery and post-operation (post-op) phases of care.

OHOW and MOSH have partnered with other health care systems to create a website for students to learn more about health care careers and educational steps. The Center for Healthcare Careers of SE Wisconsin (chcsew.org) unites businesses and government agencies to develop a diverse workforce in health care.

OHOW Contributors: Amy Leppla, RN, manager of inpatient services; Brandon Goldbeck, PT, DPT manager of rehabilitation services; Nanette Johnson, RN/chief nursing officer

MOSH Contributors: Chris Kulas, MSN, RN, manager of inpatient services; Scott Krueger, PT, MBA; Amy Ketchum, DNP RN – clinical nurse specialist; and Sheila Gansemer, DNP, RN executive director

What jobs exist in an orthopedic hospital? How do I prepare for this job? How much can I make?

Registered nurses (RNs) specialize in each phase of care: pre-op, intra-op and post-op, in partnership with the orthopedic surgeon and anesthesiologist. The nurse’s primary role is in coordinating care for patients. Registered nursing is a high-tech, high-touch profession, meaning the knowledge and technical skills to carry out your role are as important as demonstrating compassion, understanding and kindness. Education: BSN preferred.

Pre-admission/Pre-op phase – The RN interviews patients to learn about their history and risks for surgery, gathers test results, provides education, and coordinates care to ensure the patient is ready for surgery. On the day of surgery, the RN prepares patients for their surgical procedure.

Intra-op (surgery) – The operating room (OR) RN serves as the patient advocate within the operating room. They become the voice for the patient when the patient is under anesthesia. They assist the team in the final preparations for surgery and monitor activities throughout the case.

Post-op/Post discharge phase – The RN supports the patient as they recover from their surgical procedure. The patient can be discharged the same day or have a planned inpatient visit. Critical components during recovery are providing education to patients to be able to care for themselves once they leave the hospital.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $88,000/year

The certified nursing assistant (CNA) is an extension of the RN. They support the patient with their activities of daily living, including bathing, activity and assisting with meals. Many CNAs are nursing students, getting hands-on experience with patient care while they attend classes. It is a good way to get your foot in the door with a company and start building relationships with other medical professionals. Education: Six- to 12-week certification program.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $13/hour

Surgical technicians work directly with the orthopedic surgeon in the operating room. They set up the instruments and often hold the instruments, assisting the surgeon during the procedure. There is a huge need for surgical techs in Milwaukee. Education: 2-year surgical tech program.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $43,000/year

Central sterile processing techs – Central sterile processing techs properly sterilize (clean) the instruments after every surgical case to ensure patient safety. The right person for this job is very technical, detail-oriented and self-driven. This is a good job for people who are introverts, as they are often working solo. Education: Often, surgical techs become central sterile processing techs later in their career.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $15/hour

Hospital receptionist (front desk) –The right person for this job is welcoming, kind and can think on their feet. This person must be willing to talk to patients and staff as well as be a liaison for physician, patient, family member, physician assistant, nursing staff, hospital insurance department or the insurance company itself. Education requirements: High school equivalent. There is a certification offered at MATC for this career.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $13/hour

Food service: Chef/sous chef – These individuals prepare the meals for patients and staff. Inpatients have room service. Someone in hospital food service orders food, decides how much food to make, plans meals, prepares menus, etc. Education: No formal training – high school equivalent.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $10-11/hour – varies with experience

Clinical dieticians provide consultation for people with specialty dietary needs (diabetic, special diet). All hospitals are required to have someone on staff to assist with these needs. This person has a willingness to work with patients and help them understand how to meet their dietary needs outside of the hospital. Education: Bachelor’s degree and certification as a registered dietician.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $56,000/year

Supply chain technicians – Supply chain techs work behind the scenes to stock the hospitals’ supplies. They also facilitate getting specialty equipment to the hospital. This person interacts with vendors, physicians, staff, etc. The right person for this position is very detail-oriented, has good time management skills and is organized. Education: High-school equivalent.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $18/hour

The Physical therapist/ Occupational therapist

is a key team member for orthopedic care, both before and after surgery. The physical therapist works with patients to strengthen their muscles and begin moving after an injury or surgical intervention. Therapy readies patients to return to an active lifestyle. Education: Master’s or doctorate degree.

Average pay in Milwaukee: $73,000 (PT)/$67,000 (OT) annual salary