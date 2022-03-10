JoAnna Bautch named next executive director of VIA CDC

By
Lauren Anderson
-
JoAnna Bautch
VIA CDC, the Milwaukee-based community development organization formerly known as Layton Boulevard West Neighbors, has named JoAnna Bautch as its executive director. Bautch was most recently director of movement politics for Citizen Action of Wisconsin…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

