Jim Shields – Milwaukee’s War Memorial and Art Museum: A History | Ep. #9

In the last century Milwaukee’s downtown lakefront has changed drastically from a railyard which cut the city off from the waterfront, to the gleaming collection of civic buildings and spaces we enjoy today. Architect Jim Shields, FAIA traced the history of this dramatic transformation in a talk illustrated with historic drawings and photographs of Juneau Park, the Lincoln Memorial, the Saarinen War Memorial, the Kahler Wing expansion, the Calatrava Addition, Discovery World, and the most recent expansion to the Milwaukee Art Museum completed in 2015.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.