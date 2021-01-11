Jet’s Pizza coming to Waukesha

Jet’s Pizza is planning its fifth Milwaukee-area location, in Waukesha.

The Sterling Heights, Michigan-based chain recently signed a lease for a 1,500-square-foot retail space at 530 W. Sunset Drive, according to a news release from Transwestern Real Estate Services.

Jet’s has stores in Brookfield, Glendale, Milwaukee and West Allis, as well as two additional Wisconsin locations in Fond du Lac, Little Chute and Middleton. Nationwide, the franchise has 390 locations in 19 states.

The Waukesha space has sat vacant for about two years, and was previously home to Flexible Finance Loan Center. Jet’s Pizza joins Advanced Auto Parts and Cousins Subs as tenants at retail strip.

Shaun Dempsey, vice president at Transwestern, represented the landlord in the transaction and Issac Berg of Colliers International represented the tenant.