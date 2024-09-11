Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Restaurants

Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop set to open in Shorewood

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
3530 N. Oakland Ave. Photo from Google
Learn more about:
Jersey Mike'sWilliam Ho's
Last updated

New Jersey-based national sandwich shop franchise Jersey Mike’s will open a location in Shorewood, just north of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

The Jersey Mike’s restaurant will occupy a space on the first floor of a two-story building at 3530 N. Oakland Ave. that is owned by Shorewood Residential LLC.

The entire first floor of the building was previously occupied by William Ho’s, a Chinese restaurant that closed in 2021 after more than 30 years in business.

- Advertisement -

Since then, the first floor of the building has been split up into three retail tenant spaces. Jersey Mike’s will occupy the northern space. The other two spaces are still available for lease.

Renovations to the space for the Jersey Mike’s restaurant are expected to cost $200,000, according to information submitted to the village of Shorewood.

Jersey Mike’s has about 3,500 locations, including several in the Milwaukee area.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee