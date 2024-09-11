Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop set to open in Shorewood

New Jersey-based national sandwich shop franchise Jersey Mike’s will open a location in Shorewood, just north of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

The Jersey Mike’s restaurant will occupy a space on the first floor of a two-story building at 3530 N. Oakland Ave. that is owned by Shorewood Residential LLC.

The entire first floor of the building was previously occupied by William Ho’s, a Chinese restaurant that closed in 2021 after more than 30 years in business.

Since then, the first floor of the building has been split up into three retail tenant spaces. Jersey Mike’s will occupy the northern space. The other two spaces are still available for lease.

Renovations to the space for the Jersey Mike’s restaurant are expected to cost $200,000, according to information submitted to the village of Shorewood.

Jersey Mike’s has about 3,500 locations, including several in the Milwaukee area.