Jerry Jendusa on why some businesses succeed and others fail|Ep.138

Entrepreneur Jerry Jendusa shared insights from his career building business during a recent presentation to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, a podcast partner of BizTimes Media.

During his remarks, Jendusa discussed why some businesses succeed and why some fail. He also addressed some key approaches to being successful, including the need for hope, a willingness to be vulnerable, having a purpose or vision, and relentlessly focusing on execution.

Jendusa also reflects on building Emteq from a startup in his basement to an aerospace company with more than $100 million in revenue that sold for $255 million at a 15-times multiple. He also discusses some of his more recent work as co-founder of STUCK Coaching and the energy he gets from leading other businesses.

