Jefferson County administrator to become president and CEO of Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation

[caption id="attachment_596988" align="alignleft" width="300"]Ben Wehmeier[/caption] Jefferson County Administratorwill leave that post to become the new president and chief executive officer of the. The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization that was created out of a joint venture transaction in 2015 between the Watertown Regional Medical Center and LifePoint Health. “Ben will spearhead the next evolution of our journey, nurturing local, state and national partnerships and mobilizing resources to drive transformational improvements in family and community wellbeing,” Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation board chairand president and CEOsaid in a letter to the organization’s partners. “As we reflect on the achievements of the past nine years, we should take great pride in what we have accomplished together. We have laid a strong foundation for even greater impact in the future.” As part of the planned leadership change, Crave will transition to a newly created chief transformation officer role. Wehmeier started as Jefferson County Administrator in 2013. His last day as county administrator is anticipated to be in mid-December. “It’s been a great honor to serve the people of Jefferson County for the last 11 years,” Wehmeier said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to serve Jefferson County in this new role, which has many alignments with the Jefferson County strategic plan.” Prior to his position as Jefferson County administrator, Wehmeier served the Village of Lemont, Illinois in various roles including village administrator. He is also a retired Army officer with 20 years of service., assistant to the county administrator, will serve as the interim Jefferson County administrator during the search to replace Wehmeier.