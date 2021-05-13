Jeb Meier named new president of Greenfire

Replaces Kip Ritchie, who moved to parent company Potawatomi Business Development Corp.

Alex Zank
Jeb Meier
Milwaukee-based construction firm Greenfire Management Services LLC has named Jeb Meier as its new president. Meier was in the role of chief operating officer. He's been with the company since 2012 in various roles. He…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

