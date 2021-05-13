Jeb Meier named new president of Greenfire

Milwaukee-based construction firm Greenfire Management Services LLC has named Jeb Meier as its new president. Meier was in the role of chief operating officer. He's been with the company since 2012 in various roles. He…

Milwaukee-based construction firm Milwaukee-based construction firm Greenfire Management Services LLC has named Jeb Meier as its new president.Meier was in the role of chief operating officer. He's been with the company since 2012 in various roles.He replaces Kip Ritchie , who served as Greenfire's president since 2014. Ritchie is moving over to Potawatomi Business Development Corp. as its new COO. Greenfire is a subsidiary of PBDC.As COO, Meier worked closely with the team to determine the company's vision, strategic planning, operations and business development. He was also vice president of preconstruction and was involved in nearly all the company's projects to date. This includes the redevelopment of the historic Wgema campus on Milwaukee's west side where Greenfire is headquartered.“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this incredible team of construction professionals and look forward to work we’ll achieve together,” Meier said in a statement. “Greenfire is a young but well-established company and as we look to our second decade of operation, we are excited to continue our diversification in capabilities and geographic reach, while enhancing our existing areas of excellence.”Greenfire was formed in 2010 and employs roughly 55 people. It had about $150 million in revenue its last fiscal year.It has been expanding its footprint in recent years. Greenfire opened a Wausau office about 3.5 years ago, and has performed projects statewide in places like Appleton, Crandon, Eau Claire and Oshkosh, in addition to southeastern Wisconsin."I'm lucky that I'm taking the position with where we're at right now and the strong foundation that we have," Meier said in a recent interview. "We'll continue to work to be a recognized leader in the industry."Greenfire is a subsidiary to PBDC, and PBDC is owned and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi Community of Wisconsin. The corporation seeks to diversify the tribe's business interests beyond gaming. The tribe also owns the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley.