Brookfield | Founded: 1977

Industry: Office equipment

Employees: 126

James Imaging Systems provides document imaging and printing solutions to commercial clients.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Lola Tegeder, CEO: “Three acquisitions in the past three years have added significant growth. Increased client demand for using software to automate manual business processes to save or repurpose FTEs. Increased demand for managed printer services to free up valuable IT resources. Demand for high production digital presses.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Fewer acquisition targets inside our existing territory will slow acquisition growth. Work from home has resulted in fewer prints being made in the offices. Overall growth will have to come from net new clients, which are much harder to get than maintaining the current clients.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We are focused on gaining net new clients in the markets we currently serve. Acquisitions adjacent to the current markets we serve make sense for continued growth. Software technology that automates manual processes is our fastest growing segment. As one of the only locally owned companies in our industry, headquartered in southeastern Wisconsin, we have a competitive advantage over companies headquartered out of state and those owned by private equity, which tend to put profits ahead of service.”