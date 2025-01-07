James Beard Award-winning chef named new culinary director for Destination Kohler

[caption id="attachment_604164" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Chef RJ Cooper[/caption]
Destination Kohler
, the hospitality and real estate arm of Kohler Co.
, announced today a new culinary director, James Beard Award-winner Chef RJ Cooper
.
Cooper will lead the entirety of the food and beverage experience at Kohler, Wisconsin, according to the press release. Cooper will oversee all restaurants within Destination Kohler including Immigrant Restaurant
, The Wisconsin Room
, The Horse & Plow
, Tavern on Woodlake
, Blackwolf Run Restaurant
, Whistling Straits Restaurant
, and River Wildlife Restaurant
.
"Growing up in the Midwest, I've always known Kohler as a luxury destination, so having an opportunity to lead the resort's entire F&B operation, including the esteemed Immigrant Restaurant, is a dream come true," Cooper said. "I'm excited to hone the next chapter of culinary craft, quality, and elegance at Kohler and share new elevated food and beverage experiences for all our guests."
Before assuming his position at Destination Kohler, Cooper served as culinary and beverage director at the Forbes Five-Star at the former Wheatleigh Hotel in Massachusetts, as executive chef and owner of Saint Stephen and Acqua in Nashville, Tennessee and as head chef at Rogue 24, Vidalia and Bistro Bis in Washington, D.C. Cooper won the James Beard Award in 2007 in the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic category while serving as head chef at Rogue 24.