Jagler launches executive communications firm

After nearly four decades working in local media and communications, Steve Jagler is striking out on his own. Jagler, who was the executive editor of BizTimes Milwaukee from 2002 to 2015, has launched Steve Jagler…

BizTimes Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

"This is what I hope will be the final chapter of my career, and I'm hoping that it'll be one of the most fun chapters of my career," said Jagler.

"Having been on the receiving end of the press release for three decades, I think I'm uniquely qualified to be on the sending end of the press release and how to make messages stand out among the noise," he said.