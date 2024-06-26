Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

‘It all starts with purpose’: Commercial space at Concordia 27 has opened

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Learn more about:
FruitionMilwaukee Center for IndependenceNear West Side PartnersScaling Wellness in MilwaukeeKimo Ah YunLindsey St. Arnold BellRick Wiegand
Last updated

A $20 million project to convert a historic but vacant building on Milwaukee’s Near West Side into a community and wellness hub is wrapping up. At a packed open house Tuesday, business, non-profit and political leaders unveiled Concordia 27, located at 801 N. 27th St., calling the project an embodiment of collaboration and community-informed development.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee