Irish company files patent infringement lawsuit against Nexus Pharmaceuticals

By
-
Nexus’ pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie.
Nexus’ pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie.

Dublin-based Endo Ventures Limited has filed a civil lawsuit against Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. following allegations that Nexus has infringed on a patent previously obtained by Endo. Nexus has a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie. The federal lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, states Endo

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display