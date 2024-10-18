Irgens starts construction on final piece of 66-acre The Corridor development

Commercial development firmbroke ground Thursday on the final piece of its 66-acre Brookfield development project, with a new retail building that has so far been 50% pre-leased. The Wauwatosa-based firm acquired the 66-acre site, located along the north side of I-94 west of Calhoun Road, for about $10 million more than 10 years ago. Since then, the developer has built nearly 1 million square feet of retail, hospitality, health care, fitness and office space at the site. The latest addition is an approximately 21,100-square-foot retail building at 350 Discovery Drive. “After first envisioning the potential for The Corridor in 2014, we are proud to break ground today on the final capstone project that will complete the development and bring highly visible and flexible space to the area for retail and service providers,” said, senior vice president at Irgens, in a press release. The project, which will have construction led by, the construction arm of Potawatomi Ventures, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. [caption id="attachment_598969" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Rendering from Eppstein Uhen[/caption]will occupy approximately 6,000 square feet. It will relocate from its existing location in Waukesha to “take advantage of the high-profile location (at The Corridor) and design a clinic from the ground up to maximize efficiency so their team can deliver the highest quality care," saidof Waukesha Walk-In Vet. About 5,000 square feet will be occupied by, which offers swimming lessons at locations around the country. This will be the company's first Milwaukee-area location, which they chose due to “its favorable demographics that includes many young families and the city’s focus on quality of life for residents," saidof Elmer Swim School. Irgens is working with retail real estate brokerofto lease the building's remaining space. The building will have a steel frame structure with a brick façade and a surface parking lot for 108 vehicle stalls. The building, designed by Milwaukee-based architecture firm, can accommodate both retail and medical uses, the release says. Existing retail tenants at The Corridor include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Party City, Five Below, Charles Schwab, AT&T, Associated Bank and Portillo’s. There are two hotels with more than 250 beds at the south end of the development and 250,000 square feet of office space. [caption id="attachment_598972" align="alignnone" width="867"]Map of The Corridor from Irgens. The site for the final building is shown in orange.[/caption]