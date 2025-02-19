Investment advisor, church, fitness center planned at Port Washington development

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Commercial space is filling up at the mixed-usedevelopment on Port Washington’s lakefront First pitched in 2017 by Milwaukee-based development and investment firm, the project will develop approximately 36 acres of vacant land — generally located southeast of Lake Shore Road and Wisconsin Street, south of downtown Port Washington — with a variety of residential units and commercial buildings. Black Cap Halcyon announced this week that boutique wealth management firmwill open a 1,400-square-foot office at the development, moving from its current office in Mequon."We look forward to providing individuals and organizations in Port Washington and the surrounding communities with comprehensive, results-focused investment strategies that enable long-term success," said, principal at Portside Investment Advisors. Portside Investment Advisors will join, which moved into a 5,100-square-foot adjacent space in May. Black Cap HalcyonElsewhere on the site, the firm has already sold 19 single family homes with eight lots still remaining, and 16 single family homes for rent of which three have been leased. Black Cap Halcyon started construction in the fall on 10 townhome-style condominiums. [caption id="attachment_596527" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Rendering of townhomes under construction at Prairie's Edge. Rendering from Black Cap Halcyon[/caption]