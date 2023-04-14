Inside Rite-Hite’s new Walker’s Point corporate headquarters campus

Although Milwaukee-based manufacturer Rite-Hite
is best known for its loading dock equipment, that’s certainly not the end of the company’s extensive catalogue and they’ve got a brand-new corporate headquarters campus to prove it.
Consisting of a 173,610-square-foot, four-story north building and a 119,000-square-foot, two-story south building, the campus boasts a slew of amenities for both employees and potential customers.
In the 9.5-acre campus at 195 S. Rite-Hite Way, visitors will find a 8,500-square-foot Customer Experience Center – complete with a full-size replica of a loading dock and various Rite-Hite equipment, a live dock, a technical training center, two second floor terraces and a fourth-floor deck.
There are displays throughout the building that highlight Rite-Hite’s products including the Original Dok-Lok Vehicle Restraint, the company’s FasTrax loading dock doors, and even its loading dock seals and shelters.
“We do a ton of fly-ins so we bring in customers and tell them our story and try to differentiate,” said Micaela Bomhack,
president and chief executive officer of Rite-Hite.
Employee amenities include an exercise facility, a full-service café, numerous private offices for those looking for a quiet moment, and spacious, sunlit working environments. There’s also plenty of opportunities for fun – from a virtual golf experience to a chance to play a game of ping pong.
Employees are required to be at work in person three days a week, with Wednesdays being mandatory.
There’s also room to expand on both sides of the Rite-Hite campus. A 30,000-square-foot parcel on the southeast side of the campus and a 29,000-square-foot parcel to the northeast provide opportunities to add new buildings as Rite-Hite actively seeks to make new acquisitions.
About 300 employees have moved into the new corporate campus. Rite-Hite has approximately 2,500 employees across all the globe and representatives in 140 countries. The company no longer does any manufacturing in Milwaukee, but does at its other U.S. locations in Dubuque, Iowa; Clare, Michigan; and Horn Lake, Mississippi.
Rite-Hite manufactures loading dock equipment, industrial doors, safety barriers and more.
