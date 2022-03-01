Inpro CEO to retire

Phil Ziegler, the chief executive officer of Muskego-based architectural products company Inpro Corp., will retire in April, the company announced today.
Marc Holland, who has served as Inpro’s president for the last six year, will be promoted to chief executive officer.
Ziegler has been with InPro, a manufacturer of door and wall protection, building products, expansion joint systems, and decorative surfaces, since 1996. He became CEO in 2016.
“I would like to thank Phil for his dedication and outstanding service to Inpro,” said Steve Ziegler, Inpro’s chairman. “He helped grow our company from $21 million to $170 million in sales, and I’m pleased he will now serve on our board as a director. I wish Phil many happy years of retirement.”
Phil Ziegler will remain with the company serving as a member of its board of directors.
Holland is also a long-time InPro employee, with 26 years of experience with the company, starting in sales.
“As Phil winds up his day-to-day management, I am pleased to welcome Marc as our president/CEO,” Steve Ziegler said. “He has also served admirably during our amazing 29 straight ‘best years ever.’ I know he will continue our successes without missing a beat.”