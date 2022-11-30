Inlanta Mortgage winding down operations at its Pewaukee HQ

Pewaukee-based mortgage lender Inlanta Mortgageis winding down operations at its headquarters at W239 N3490 Pewaukee Road, which will lead to the elimination of 62 jobs. In a Nov. 29 WARN notice, the company cited a “dramatic and unanticipated drop” in mortgage product demand as the reason behind the closure. Inlanta Mortgage’s assets will be transitioned to a third-party purchaser, the notice states. Wind-down operations began Nov. 29 and are expected to be completed in early April 2023, the notice said. Inlanta Mortgage chief executive officer Paul Buege was not immediately available for comment Wednesday. He was named the company’s CEO in May. Founded in 1993, Inlanta Mortgage is one of the nation’s oldest independent mortgage lenders. It has 35 branch offices and a network of more than 200 mortgage experts licensed throughout 27 states.
