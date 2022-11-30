Inlanta Mortgage winding down operations at its Pewaukee HQ

By
-

Pewaukee-based mortgage lender Inlanta Mortgage is winding down operations at its headquarters at W239 N3490 Pewaukee Road, which will lead to the elimination of 62 jobs. In a Nov. 29 WARN notice, the company cited a “dramatic and unanticipated drop” in mortgage product demand as the reason behind the closure. Inlanta Mortgage’s assets will be

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display