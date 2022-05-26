Inlanta Mortgage names new CEO

Pewaukee-based mortgage lender Inlanta Mortgage
announced today that it has promoted Paul Buege
to chief executive officer.
Buege has 30 years of mortgage industry experience. He joined Inlanta Mortgage in 2013 as the company's chief operating officer, and has served as president since 2018. He will retain those responsibilities in addition to his new role.
"I am delighted to place Inlanta's strategic direction in Paul's capable hands," said Inlanta Mortgage chairman John Knowlton. "Paul has been instrumental to our record origination volumes over the past few years. He is an inspiring leader who has the expertise and experience to guide Inlanta's continued growth and success."
"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO," Buege said. "I look forward to leading Inlanta's growth and continuing to open new offices around the country."
Founded in 1993, Inlanta Mortgage is one of the nation's oldest independent mortgage lenders. It has 39 branch offices and a network of more than 300 mortgage experts licensed throughout 27 states.