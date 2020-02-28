Inge Plautz: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Category: Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Wisconsin, Madison: 5/2005 Triple Major: Finance, Investment & Banking, International Business, French; Certificate in Business French, Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) Europe, Paris, France Semester Abroad: 8/2004 – 1/2005

Graduate degree/university: Executive MBA, University of Wisconsin, Madison 5/2013

Inge Plautz has 15 years of professional experience in the financial services industry of which 10 years have been in the banking industry and is currently a senior vice president for Old National Bank.

“At Old National Bank we are equally serious about taking care of our communities as we are our clients. Inge Plautz exemplifies our values and has demonstrated significant impact to community and client alike,” said Andrea Finck, vice president of community relations for Old National Bank. “During the last 12 months, Inge performed at 160% of her target, growing the commercial portfolio and significantly elevating ONB brand awareness. She is responsible for Old National’s Wisconsin go-to-market strategy.”

Plautz is also an entrepreneur and the co-founder of PumpHero LLC, a mobile app that helps nursing mothers find safe, clean and convenient locations to pump. She also serves as an advisor for LeaseCrunch, a software company that provides software to accounting firms.

Plautz serves on the board of directors for First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin, Ducks Unlimited, and the Celebrating GIRLS committee with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, she is also involved with TEMPO, the UWM Women Leaders Advisory Council and Milwaukee Women Inc.

“Inge is an exceptionally good, active-listener,” said Ada Nielsen, managing director of The PeregrineMaven Group. “She is interested, respectful and uses conversations as a way to improve the outcome(s) for all. She presents herself in a way that credits the bank, Milwaukee, and Wisconsin as a place to find talented women who give back. She is confident but is absolutely not arrogant. She gets things done.”