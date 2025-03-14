Inflatable Irish Pub coming to Milwaukee Public Market for St. Patty’s Day

An inflatable Irish pub will be featured at the Milwaukee Public Market on the sidewalk northwest of St. Paul Avenue and Broadway Street in honor of St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, according to a press release.

On Sunday, March 16 and Monday, March 17, an inflatable Irish Pub courtesy of St. Paul’s Fish Company, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music and a variety of Irish-inspired beverages.

The Pubbys Band will perform on Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Frogwater will perform on Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and bagpipers will perform both days from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

The inflatable bar will serve Guinness on tap, green Miller Lite and St. Paul Fish Company’s signature margarita turned green.

“St. Paul Fish Company and our beloved Palapa ‘Tiki’ Bar have always been a place for amazing food, good drinks and great company,” said Patrick Nedobeck, a representative from St. Paul Fish Company. “This St. Patrick’s Day, we’re taking that to the next level by creating a one-of-a-kind experience that lets guests embrace the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at one of their favorite destinations in the city.”

The Public Market will offer an array of St. Patrick’s Day-themed specials like Reuben sandwiches and spiked leprechaun milkshakes from David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon, and holiday desserts from Freese’s Candy Shoppe and C. Adam’s Bakery, according to the press release.