Infill townhome development planned in West Allis

A vacant site in West Allis could be developed with 60 townhomes under a new proposal from a local developer., who previously developed a 14-unit building and 24-unit building on Milwaukee's south side, purchased the 5-acre property northwest of South 108th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue in West Allis in September. Located behind several commercial buildings including a Home Depot, and a church, Salous plans to invest about $9 million into the property to build five buildings. Built as townhomes with private entries and garages, the units would vary from one- to three-bedroom units, plans submitted to the City of West Allis show. Prior to the current development proposal, this property was formerly occupied by Griffin’s Hub Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership until the dealership moved in 2008. The property was then sold in 2012 to Milwaukee-basedand, who demolished the vacant dealership buildings to make way for future retail development, according to city documents That ownership subdivided the then 8-acre property into three lots and developed an Auto Zone and retail strip center along South 108th Street. "The city also received a number of other development proposals over the past decade including self-storage, vehicle storage yards, vehicle repair and sales, industrial contractor garages, and thrift organization related but none considered appropriate from either a zoning and/or future land use perspective, nor in alignment with the Highway 100 corridor plan," city staff said in a memo to the Plan Commission, which will review the proposal next week.