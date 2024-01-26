Industry experts share their outlook for 2024 at annual Economic Trends event

By
-
Economist Michael Knetter, Ph.D., president of the UW Foundation.

Three industry experts and an economist shared their outlooks for 2024 at the annual BizTimes Milwaukee Economic Trends event, held Thursday at the Italian Community Center. Kicking off the event was a presentation by University of Wisconsin Foundation chief executive officer and former White House economist Michael Knetter. Despite a general feeling of uneasiness among

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display