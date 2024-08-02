Industrial building planned near Kenosha airport for Iron Mountain Refrigeration & Equipment

A 99,000-square-foot industrial building is planned at a site in Kenosha near the Kenosha Regional Airport for Pleasant Prairie-based Iron Mountain Refrigeration & Equipment
.
The building is planned for a site at 4415 88th
Ave., just east of the airport, according to documents submitted to the city.
Iron Mountain Refrigeration & Equipment is a commercial and industrial refrigeration products company.
The building planned in Kenosha for the company would be used for refrigeration equipment distribution. It would include 5,500 square feet of office space and 94,000 square feet of space for refrigeration equipment storage. The general contractor for the project is Salem Lakes-based Hagen Homes
.
The 10.7-acre site has been listed for sale by Tom Boyle
of Lee & Associates
, who represents the seller of the property, Rosemont, Illinois-based Transport Properties
.
A representative for Iron Mountain Refrigeration & Equipment could not immediately be reached for comment on the project. The company is currently a tenant in a building at 10550 86th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, in the LakeView Corporate Park.