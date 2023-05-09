InCheck names new CEO

By
-
Rachel Morafcik
Rachel Morafcik

Wauwatosa-based InCheck, a provider of background screening and monitoring solutions announced today that co-founder and chief executive officer Andy Gallion will turn over the CEO role to chief operating officer Rachel Morafcik. “I am thrilled to take on this role and lead our team in delivery of outstanding service for our clients and their candidates,”

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

