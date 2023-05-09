InCheck names new CEO

Wauwatosa-based InCheck, a provider of background screening and monitoring solutions announced today that co-founder and chief executive officer Andy Gallion will turn over the CEO role to chief operating officer Rachel Morafcik.
"I am thrilled to take on this role and lead our team in delivery of outstanding service for our clients and their candidates," Morafcik said.
Gallion will remain a board member for the organization and will continue collaboration with Morafcik and the executive team on key strategic initiatives and customer, partner, and industry relationships.
"A core tenet of our business is that talent is the main differentiator in any company – and that includes our own,” Gallion said. “Since I began working with Rachel almost ten years ago, she quickly demonstrated her impressive leadership skills, and a passion for our client-centric, service-oriented mission. Her intimate knowledge of both our business and the background screening industry are unmatched. That, combined with Rachel's incredible work ethic, ability to execute, fierce determination to succeed, and a natural passion for leadership are all qualities that put Rachel in position to become CEO and to unquestionably excel in the role."
"Andy is known both within InCheck and our industry as an inspiring entrepreneur and innovative leader. Learning from him has been a great privilege," said Morafcik. "His visionary thinking, creative problem solving, and ability to motivate people are an inspiration to me and have laid the foundation for InCheck's corporate culture and long-term client relationships.”
Gallion and Adam Kiehl founded InCheck in 2002. Morafcik joined InCheck in 2014.
"I am extremely proud to be passing the reins over to a remarkable leader from within our company and I can't wait to see what Rachel is able to accomplish with the rest of our outstanding executive team," said Gallion. "It has been a privilege to lead InCheck from its inception and I look forward to continuing to actively support the business through my role on the board and working directly with InCheck clients."
