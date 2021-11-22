In-Kind Supporter: Great Lakes Roofing Corp.

Germantown-based Great Lakes Roofing Corp. has been offering free roofing assistance and repairs to home and commercial building owners through its Helping Hands program since 1987. “GLRC co-owners Don Pucci and Chris Lampien believe in…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Germantown-based Great Lakes Roofing Corp. has been offering free roofing assistance and repairs to home and commercial building owners through its Helping Hands program since 1987.

“GLRC co-owners Don Pucci and Chris Lampien believe in living our values every day, in every customer and employee interaction,” said Kris Moran, marketing project manager for GLRC.

In August 2021, GLRC donated a new roof, valued at $58,730, to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s SC Johnson Community Center at 1624 Yout St. in Racine. The VOW’s Veteran Villages, which are located in Racine and Milwaukee, offer small-scale housing to veterans who are facing homelessness.

GLRC employees also collected and donated over 3,400 pounds of food and household goods, which volunteers unpacked, sorted, stocked and shelved at the free grocery store VOW operates.

“This project was so much more than a roof,” Moran said. “It was a way for all of our employees to engage in Helping Hands and build community.”

“Great Lakes, since we’ve started, has done what we call ‘Helping Hands.’ … It was a bunch of employees who would say ‘Hey, I know somebody that needs something,’ and we would help them out. We’ve built it to what we do today. … We as a whole company bring different projects, and we vote on it throughout the whole company to get everybody involved in this.”

– Nick Schliepp, senior territory manager at Great Lakes Roofing