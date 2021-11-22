In-Kind Supporter: Great Lakes Roofing Corp.

Winner

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Nick Schliepp
Nick Schliepp
Germantown-based Great Lakes Roofing Corp. has been offering free roofing assistance and repairs to home and commercial building owners through its Helping Hands program since 1987.  “GLRC co-owners Don Pucci and Chris Lampien believe in…

