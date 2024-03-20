Implecho names new president

Pewaukee-based audio communications company Implecho
announced today that Bridget Pedersen
has been promoted to president of the company.
Implecho provides audio communication solutions for trade shows, marketing events, corporate meetings, training sessions and facility and manufacturing tours. It is a portfolio company of Pewaukee-based OwnersEdge Inc.
Pedersen has worked for Implecho and its predecessor company for more than 12 years, most recently serving as vice president. Prior to that she was a marketing and business development manager for BAYCOM
, a sister company of Implecho that is also under the OwnersEdge umbrella.
“Bridget has developed a broad set of strategic skills that have set the stage for Implecho’s long-term growth,” said Rob Dillon
, co-CEO of OwnersEdge. “She is continually looking forward and focused on the operational and strategic decisions that need to be made to grow the business for the benefit of the Implecho team and all of our employee owners.”
As vice president, Pedersen led Implecho to significant growth. The company says it grew 37% in 2022 and in 2023 it notched 10% year-over-year growth in the events industry. In 2023, Implecho was a BizTimes Media Future 50 Award winner, which recognize the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.
“Our solutions are used in ‘sound complicated’ environments,” Pedersen said. “We work with companies that are unveiling new products at elaborate special events, are giving booth tours at an international trade show, are in a remote outdoor location hosting a concert or festival or have employees in a noisy manufacturing plant or industrial site who need to communicate critical information. No matter the situation, our team works one-on-one with clients to figure out the best way to create and deliver a perfect audio experience.”