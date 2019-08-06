Illinois civil engineering firm opens downtown Milwaukee office

An Illinois-based civil engineering firm has opened an office location in downtown Milwaukee, the company announced Tuesday.

Eriksson Engineering Associates Ltd., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Grayslake, Illinois, opened its doors recently at the Railway Exchange Building, 229 E. Wisconsin Ave. The firm also has an office in Chicago and two satellite offices, one in Mokena, Illinois and another in Charlestown, Indiana.

A spokesperson said the civil engineering firm leases 1,100 square feet of space in the building for its new Milwaukee office. It will be used regularly by three team members, and will also be used by regional project managers and engineers who serve clients in the area multiple times a week.

Officials with the 24-year-old company said it looked to expand into southeastern Wisconsin due to a growing number of projects in the region as well as the fact that some of its employees already lived in the state.

“Milwaukee has an undeniable energy, and its momentum is fueled by a community who supports change and encourages growth,” Glen Eriksson, president and chief executive officer of EEA, said in a statement. “People are invested in the city’s future and committed to honoring its heritage. We are too, and we’re excited to now be a part of it.”

EEA offers civil and traffic engineering, as well as landscape architecture services exclusively to architects and developers. the firm has a portfolio of work that includes urban and residential development and redevelopment, healthcare, commercial, recreation and education projects.