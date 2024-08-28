Illinois-based Taco Pros to open additional Milwaukee-area locations

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Mexican restaurant chain Taco Pros is planning to open at least two additional locations in the Milwaukee area.

Taco Pros locations opened earlier this year at 10942 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon and at 1400 W. Wells St. on the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee.

The chain also plans to open a location in a 1,330-square-foot space at 242 E. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee, adjacent to a Dunkin donuts store, according to a permit application submitted to the city.

The Taco Pros website indicates that another location is planned at 2068 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.