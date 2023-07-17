Illinois-based manufacturer of flooring equipment will move its HQ to Genoa City

By
-
Powernail's current Illinois facility. Image courtesy of Powernail.

Last updated on July 17th, 2023 at 05:32 pmLake Zurich, Illinois-based manufacturer Powernail Company will move its headquarters and production operations to Genoa City in Walworth County, a move that will create 39 full-time jobs within three years. Powernail Company manufactures flooring equipment including pneumatic nailers (a type of nail gun) and flooring cleats that

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

