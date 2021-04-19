Illinois ag equipment manufacturer leases space at former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee

An Illinois agricultural equipment manufacturer is the newest tenant at the former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee.

Sycamore, Illinois-based Dawn Equipment is leasing nearly 70,000 square feet at the Bucyrus Business Center, in the Panama building at 1100 Rawson Ave.

“This is a magnificent, old manufacturing space with overhead cranes and a long area where we are going to manufacture our full-size implements,” Joe Basett, chief executive officer of Dawn Equipment, said in a statement. “The interesting thing about Milwaukee is there’s such a legacy of heavy equipment manufacturing. You have all the pieces you need right here, in terms of steel, heat treating and the labor pool. It’s a really amazing ecosystem of manufacturers.”

It joins Franklin-based Steele Solutions Inc., a manufacturer of steel mezzanines and work platforms, at the campus. Steele Solutions is leasing the 209,675-square-foot Big Muskie building.

White Plains, New York-based industrial developer Reich Bros. LLC is redeveloping the 27-acre property, which contains more than 750,000 square feet of industrial and office space over seven buildings.

It is part of the 76-acre campus formerly occupied by Bucyrus International Inc. and Caterpillar. Bucyrus was acquired by Caterpillar in 2011, and over time Caterpillar has dramatically reduced operations in South Milwaukee.

Terry McMahon, Cody Ziegler and Steve Styza of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke represented Reich Bros. in the deal. Brett Garceau of Colliers International | Wisconsin represented Dawn Equipment.