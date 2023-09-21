New Berlin | Founded: 1962 Industry: Wire and cable Employees: 766 IEWC is a global distributor of electric wire, cable and wire management products for industrial automation, commercial vehicles, telecom, renewable energies and more. How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years? Mike Veum, president and chief executive officer: “We are

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Mike Veum, president and chief executive officer: “We are viewed as entrusted partners not just to our customers, but also our suppliers. Those relationships have allowed us to be creative in finding solutions around supply chain obstacles. We partner with our suppliers and customers in a unique way, finding ways to grow each other’s businesses mutually. We move quickly to pursue new growth markets regardless of outside economic factors.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Talent is always the key to keep the accelerator on growth. Because of that, IEWC has been very intentional in building a culture of success and providing training and opportunities for employees so that they can reach their fullest potential. We have seen an incredible level of engagement that allows us to continue driving our ambitious goals.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“We are very focused on driving continuous improvements within our company, striving for digital dominance and pursuing high-growth industries that could benefit from the high-value partnerships and value-add services IEWC can bring to their businesses.”