Idaho company acquires two Milwaukee-area senior living operations

Eagle, Idaho-based The Pennant Group, Inc.
, the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announced that it has acquired the operations of Robins Landing at New Berlin
, a 44-bed memory care and assisted living facility located in New Berlin, and Robins Landing at Brookfield
, a 52-bed memory care and assisted living facility located in Brookfield.
Robins Landing at New Berlin is located at 2900 S. Moorland Road. Robins Landing at Brookfield is located at 2800 N. Calhoun Road.
“We are very excited to expand our senior living offerings in the State of Wisconsin,” said Brent Guerisoli, chief executive officer of Pennant. “This acquisition complements our existing operations in the area, including home health, hospice, and a strong network of senior living communities.”
“We could not be happier to add Robins Landing at New Berlin, and Robins Landing at Brookfield. Our Wisconsin leaders are eager and excited by the opportunity to turn these operations into the employers of choice and communities of choice in New Berlin and Brookfield,” said Andrew Rider, president of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary.
Guerisoli said Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice, home care and senior living businesses throughout the United States.
The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 95 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
In addition to the recently-acquired New Berlin and Brookfield facilities, the company operates two home health agencies, one hospice agency, 19 senior living communities and 758 senior living units in Wisconsin.