I/O Technologies moves to Butler, grows team

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
I/O Technologies headquarters at 4825 N.125th St. in Butler.
Custom software solutions company I/O Technologies has moved from Germantown to Butler, the company announced today. The company’s new location is at 4825 N. 125th St. in Butler, which is closer to clients and includes…

Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

