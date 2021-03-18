I/O Technologies moves to Butler, grows team

Custom software solutions company I/O Technologies has moved from Germantown to Butler, the company announced today. The company’s new location is at 4825 N. 125th St. in Butler, which is closer to clients and includes…

Custom software solutions company I/O Technologies has moved from Germantown to Butler, the company announced today.The company's new location is at 4825 N. 125th St. in Butler, which is closer to clients and includes room to expand, I/O Technologies president Jeanie Martin said in a statement.I/O Technologies has provided custom software and software support solutions to businesses in southeastern Wisconsin since 1994. The company specializes in the Internet of Things space, complex document generation, real-time reporting systems and seamless electronic interfaces.I/O Technologies also hired two programmers to expand its team of custom software specialists, according to a press release."Our new office provides myriad benefits including a central location, more in-house meeting space for client visits, and room to grow as business evolves," Martin said in a statement. "The office also has a fire-proof room for servers, offering added protection for us and our clients, which was a tremendous incentive for the relocation."