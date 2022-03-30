‘I Love the 90s Tour’ coming to American Family Field in May

1990s hip hop stars Vanilla Ice, Treach of Naughty by Nature, and Rob Base will perform at American Family Field this spring as part of the “I Love the 90s” tour, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday.

The postgame show is set for May 21, after the Brewers take on the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. All fans in attendance for the game can stick around for the concert. Those interested in attending the concert must purchase tickets for the game – admission is not sold separately.

Fans can purchase on-field access for the performance. A limited number of field passes are available for $25, online, over the phone or at the stadium’s ticket office.

The annual “I Love the 90s” tour kicks off May 14 in San Diego, stopping in 20 cities across the U.S. over six months. The tour’s revolving lineup also includes All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC, Sir Mix A Lot and Tag Team, among others.

The event is one of four concerts so far booked at the Brewers stadium this year. Country music stars Kenny Chesney and Eric Church will separately perform May 14 and May 28, respectively. Rock legends Def Lepard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will co-headline a show July 17.