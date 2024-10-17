Husco secures $200 million in new projects, plans major capital investment

Waukesha-based Husco
, a manufacturer of hydraulic and electro-mechanical components for automotive and off-highway application, announced today that it has secured $200 million in newly-awarded projects.
The new projects were announced at the company’s headquarters during an event hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Husco also unveiled plans to make $55 million in capital investments across all of its facilities and hire 250 new workers.
Approximately half of the new capital investments and new employment will go to Husco’s U.S. facilities, with the other half spread across Husco’s global manufacturing locations.
Husco has 1,500 global employees. The company has facilities in Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, England, China, India, Brazil and Germany. The company recorded nearly $550 million in sales in 2023.
“While our industry is constantly evolving, one thing has not changed: manufacturing is critical to the success of our region, our state and our country," said Austin Ramirez
, president and CEO of Husco. "Having a strong manufacturing base benefits our economy and workforce. It makes our nation more resilient in an unpredictable international environment. And Husco is proud to be a part of that."
Husco’s $200 million in new projects include:
- A new contract with an American automaker to supply drive wheel disconnect components that increase fuel economy.
- A new contract with an American automaker to supply on/off valves that deactivate engine cylinders and improve fuel economy.
- A new contract with a commercial vehicle manufacturer to supply on/off valves that enable engine braking.
- New contracts with five Tier 1 automotive suppliers to supply components used in clutches, oil pumps, camshaft phasing, transmission control, cylinder deactivation and engine braking.
- New contracts with several global original equipment manufacturers of off-highway vehicles, including implement control, braking, transmission and steering applications.
- Several new contracts to supply main control valves for large, mid-size and mini excavators.
- A new contract to supply a two-speed transmission for electric cars at a global automaker.
Husco said it is unable to share names or details about specific manufacturers as part of its contracts.