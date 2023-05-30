Hunter Turpin joins BizTimes Milwaukee as real estate reporter

Hunter Turpin has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a reporter to cover the commercial and residential real estate beat.

Turpin is a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, where he served as the news editor of the UWM Post. He also has work experience with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Waukesha Freeman.

He has won multiple journalism awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, the Milwaukee Press Club, the Society for Professional Journalists and the National Scholastic Press Association.

With the addition of Turpin, BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Cara Spoto will take on the health care, nonprofit and education beats.