Hunger Task Force relocating southside FoodShare resource center next year to a permanent home

West Milwaukee-based Hunger Task Force will be moving its south side FoodShare resource center next year.

Hunger Task Force’s current southside resource center at 723 W. Historic Mitchell St., a space that the nonprofit leases, will be moving its operations down the street to a permanent home at 802 W. Historic Mitchell St. in early 2025. Hunger Task Force purchased the 802 W. Historic Mitchell Street building from 802 Historic Mitchell LLC in July for $350,000, according to state records.

“For the past 15 years, Hunger Task Force has operated a south side FoodShare outreach center at various leased locations on Historic Mitchell Street,” said Jonathan Hansen, chief strategy officer at Hunger Task Force, in a statement. “Our diverse FoodShare outreach team connects families to this vital nutrition program and has served more than 200,000 people during this time.”

Hunger Task Force also operates a FoodShare resource center on Milwaukee’s north side, located at 4144 N. 56th St.

Remodeling is underway at the new south side location, Hansen said in the statement. Hunger Task Force will continue to be headquartered at 5000 W. Electric Ave. in West Milwaukee and only the south side resource center will be moving its operations.

“This building will double our space, increasing our capacity to assist clients through FoodShare outreach while also providing additional space for community engagement, nutrition education and other key services,” Hansen said in the statement.