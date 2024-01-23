Hunger Task Force CEO Sherrie Tussler to retire

Sherrie Tussler, the longtime chief executive officer of Hunger Task Force, plans to retire from the organization.

Tussler will officially announce her retirement at a press conference on Thursday morning at Hunger Task Force’s headquarters at 5000 W. Electric Ave. in West Milwaukee, according to a media notice issued Tuesday.

The leadership team is slated to name the nonprofit’s incoming CEO at the event, as well as highlight the organization’s executive succession plan.

Established in 1974, Hunger Task Force works to prevent hunger and malnutrition in the by providing food to people in need today and by promoting social policies to achieve a hunger-free community tomorrow, according to its website.

In 2022, the nonprofit completed its move to its new 120,000-square-foot headquarters in West Milwaukee. That building now serves as a single, central site for HTF’s emergency food distribution, volunteerism, food donations, advocacy, and community engagement. The move from its former headquarters – 201 S. Hawley Court in Milwaukee – nearly doubled the organization’s space. HTF provides food to 75 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters, and advocates for anti-hunger policy at the local, state, and federal level.

Tussler has led the organization since 1997.