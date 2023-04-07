Hundred Acre scaling up with plans for a second Milwaukee location

By
-
The inside of Hundred Acre's urban farm. Image courtesy of Hundred Acre.

When it comes to farming, Chris Corkery, founder of New York-based Planet to Plate Inc., believes you need to have a calm demeanor to handle the challenges thrown your way. This is still very much true for urban farming techniques. Corkery has been running Hundred Acre, an indoor urban farm located in Milwaukee’s 30th Street

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display