HPS/Paymedix appoints chief product and innovation officer

Milwaukee-based Health Payment Systems, Inc.
(HPS) and PayMedix
, a health care payment processing system, announced this week the appointment of Eric Motter
as chief product and innovation officer.
Motter joins the company as part of its national expansion of PayMedix, which is being supported by a recently closed $25 million funding round
. He has over 18 years of experience in product, marketing and strategy leadership.
"We continue to aggressively pursue new business opportunities for PayMedix,” said Tom Policelli
, chief executive officer of HPS/PayMedix. "Eric has deep experience in building and delivering new solutions with innovative brokers, employers, and providers. Our job is to continue to deliver complete financial health equity for all of an employer's employees, regardless of their personal financial circumstances. Eric's experience across health care and finance is just what we need to help us expand geographically, and we are excited to welcome him to our team."
Motter most recently led product solutions, integration, and strategic initiatives for Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna Supplemental Health Solutions where he was responsible for product development and management, the integration of solutions with other employer benefit offerings, and spearheading strategic initiatives that enabled growth.
Before that, Motter led Cigna's Global Innovation Center of Excellence. Prior to joining Cigna, he was the chief marketing officer of Brea, California-based Nationwide Pet Insurance and the chief marketing and strategy officer of Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Better Health. He earned his MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and a bachelor of business administration degree from Ohio University.
"What interested me most about PayMedix was their approach that engages everyone — providers, patients, employees, and (third party administrators) – with their unique solution," said Motter. "PayMedix is solving a broken system in innovative ways. I'm excited to join PayMedix and help to continue to improve upon this comprehensive solution."